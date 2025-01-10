Eagles Jalen Hurts Ready To Go For Playoffs, Talks About His Concussion, Packers
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts has already done a lot in his playing career, won a lot of games, been to a Super Bowl, was an MVP runner up. All that and more. What he’s never done was overcome a concussion.
The Eagles quarterback can check off that box now, though it’s a box everybody hopes never has to be checked. He spent more than two weeks in the NFL’s concussion protocol before officially emerging on Friday and will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as the wildcard round of the playoffs kicks off.
Hurts met with reporters on Friday for the first time since Dec. 18, four days before suffering a concussion after just 11 snaps against the Washington Commanders. He didn’t want to dwell too much on the concussion, but he couldn’t completely shut down the topic.
“You go through a routine every day, and being out of that is challenging,” he said.” Obviously, dealing with different symptoms ain’t fun either.”
Hurts confirmed that it was the first concussion he has ever suffered, which could be a bit surprising given how often he runs the ball.
“I had faith that everything is fine,” he said. “For me to clear protocol, I’m great now.”
Hurts said being away from his teammates was probably the most difficult part of missing so much time. He also credited the referees for recognizing he was concussed.
“Obivously, we’ve gone through three weeks of coach (Nick Sirianni) coming up here and saying, ‘He’s still in protocol,’” said Hurts. “Now he’s saying that he’s not in protocol anymore, so I don’t think there’s anything else to talk about with that.
“I’m thankful that the refs and everyone did what they’re supposed to do in that time. They made the right decision in that moment. I’m thankful and blessed for that, and now I’m ready to go.”
The Eagles went 2-0 without him starting, with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee filling in admirably in his absence.
“It was exciting to watch them,” he said. “I’m probably their No. 1 fan. I see their work. I see the preparation they put in every week. I see how serious they take it. For Kenny to be able to start from where he’s from and then Tanner, I’ve seen him work over the last two years to be able to watch, observe, ask questions, travel to Florida to come throw, and always right there trying to learn and taking it very seriously. You always appreciate it when you get to see guys that work hard, go take advantage of an opportunity.”
Now, it will be Hurts who will try to take advantage of clearing concussion protocol and beating the Packers again after doing so all the way back in Week 1 and improve on his 5-5 postseason record.
“This is a team that you feel like you’ve played so long ago in its own little season in Brazil,” he said. “The reality is we’ve seen how we evolved, and we progressed over the year, and I think in all three phases we’re a whole different team. We’re not the same team that they saw in Brazil in terms of how efficient we’ve been in the run, how deadly Saquon (Barkley) has been.
“And now we’ve been able to play really good defense. It’ll be a great challenge seeing a different team, if you will. But also, them seeing a different team as well. We gotta go out there and compete, and play good ball.”
More NFL: Eagles' Addition Of Another "Dawg" Could Pay Dividends Down The Road