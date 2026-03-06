Eagles Star Predicted to Leave for $92M Commanders Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles need a big-time pass rusher in town in 2026, whether that is Jaelan Phillips or another option.

Phillips is heading to the open market with free agency coming up on March 9. There have already been trade rumors circulating with the Eagles connected to the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes, as the Las Vegas Raiders are potentially looking to move him after spending seven seasons with the franchise. Regardless, the Eagles need to address the pass rush this offseason.

An easy route not involving draft compensation would be to simply re-sign Phillips, but ESPN's Dan Graziano shared a column on Friday and predicted that the 26-year-old will end up signing with the Washington Commanders on a four-year, $92 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.

"Jaelan Phillips, Edge," Graziano wrote. "Contract projection: Four years, $92 million with $32 million guaranteed. Phillips comes with that injury history, but he played well for the Eagles after being traded to Philadelphia from Miami at the deadline -- and they have at least some interest in trying to keep him.

The Eagles star is heading to the open market

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Two of his five sacks last season came in Philly. He's a young free agent (still just 26), and that helps mitigate the injury risk a little. It's possible he does a one-year prove-it deal somewhere if his market doesn't do what he hopes it does. And it's also possible a division rival snatches him away. Predicted landing spot: Washington Commanders."

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on March 4 that the Eagles are "hopeful" Phillips will return.

"Philadelphia, according to sources, is focused on getting extensions done with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, and the team is hopeful it can ink Jaelan Phillips to a contract before he hits free agency after Philly traded a third-rounder for him in the fall."

It's not hard to see why. Phillips came over ahead of the trade deadline and played in eight games down the stretch for the franchise and recorded two sacks, 28 total tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble while racking up quarterback pressures left and right. Phillips may not have racked up a high number of sacks, but his presence alone improved the defense. Phillips had 41 quarterback pressures in his eight games in Philadelphia in the regular season.