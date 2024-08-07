Eagles Jalen Hurts Responds To ESPN Report Detailing Relationship With Nick Sirianni
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts turned 26 on Wednesday then turned the tables a bit during his Wednesday press conference following practice.
The Eagles quarterback was asked about a report from ESPN that detailed the breakdown of his relationship with head coach Nick Sirianni that ruined last season, turning a 10-1 start into a 1-6 finish. Instead of answering questions, he became the questioner when asked to comment on the report.
“I’m curious to see where this is coming from randomly,” he asked the gathered reporters. “Who wrote it?”
The writer, Tim McManus, stood up and owned up to it.
“Why is this relevant?” Hurts asked.
McManus said, “To give proper context to last season, so we have a better understanding of where we are now.”
Hurts seemed good with that answer then launched into his response.
During the response, he said he didn’t know about the report, though the Eagles public relations staff likely prepared him for a question about it. The report also mentioned an attempt to reach out to Sirianni and Hurts for comment before it was published, but they declined to comment.
“I think there are certain things, and I appreciate what you guys do, everything you bring, the attention, sometimes I understand, but I think sometimes people are only able to know what they understand,” Hurts began. “Sometimes people don’t know what they don’t know. But in that regard, I think wherever you are, you have reports and you have other things, then you have reality. We’re in reality right now.”
By reality Hurts presumably means the Eagles’ ongoing training camp, during which he has not thrown an interception in all 10 practices. More reality is that Sirianni has taken a step back to allow new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to take over the offense.
The quarterback’s response continued, and included how the team has moved on.
“You have different people doing different things, there are different responsibilities, but ultimately we’re just attacking it day by day, and this team is putting its best foot forward in effort and intensity,” he said. “It’s really been a team of being together. That’s been my whole entire message this entire training camp and this offseason.
“It’s been a good journey so far and I think my natural nature is to block out the external factors, because I think there comes a point where sometimes you question so much and negativity becomes redundant.
"This team is one of those teams that’s going to do that, especially with the things that we’ve been able to experience. It was a developing time, it was a time of development for us, and that’s something we learned from.”
More NFL: Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 10: Veterans Battle, Slay The Entertainer