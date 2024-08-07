Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 10: Veterans Battle, Slay The Entertainer
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles training camp reached double digits in days, turning 10 on Wednesday, while quarterback Jalen Hurts got another year older, turning 26 on the same day.
The players celebrated with a light workday as they shed their pads after three straight practices in them, and the session ran just 75 minutes as they geared up for their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium on Friday night.
Here are five overreactions:
LANE VS BG. Right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Brandon Graham have been battling against each other for the last 12 years in training camp. It’s always fun to zero in on that matchup from time to time. Even without pads, those two warriors go hard, but on Wednesday it was Johnson who won three straight reps, fending off Graham’s bullrush charges each time. After the second one, Graham let loose with a yell of frustration.
There’s no doubt that Graham has won his share of reps against Johnson and he did get in on a sack on Wednesday, but it was against second-team right tackle Fred Johnson.
Graham is running out of time to win more battles vs. Johnson since he will retire at the end of the season at the age of 36. Johnson presumably has a few more years left, but he is 34 now.
TROTTER HUSTLE. The more I see of fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., the more I think the Eagles may have something good here. The linebacker seems to play faster than his 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash and it shows in his quickness going from sideline to sideline.
He ran down a short red-zone throw to Ty Davis-Price to knock the running back out of bounds around the 4-yard line. The play drew some praise from Zack Baun, who told the rookie, “Good eyes, Trott.”
The Eagles could use him to progress since the two presumed starters – Devin White and Baun - are signed only through this season. Also, Nakobe Dean has just two years left on his contract. Trotter is signed for four years and would give them somebody who can grow with a young defense.
SLAY THE ENTERTAINER. Darius Slay may be 33 and talking about not playing much longer. He still flashes, though, and did so when he broke up an end zone throw to Joseph Ngata from Jalen Hurts.
It will be interesting to see if he can fend off what may be a season-long challenge from the Eagles’ young defensive backs or if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio chooses to find moments to give Slay some series’ off in game to keep him fresh for the entire year.
If nothing else, Slay will always be a source of humor for his teammates.
“I'm a really funny dude,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “I'll crack jokes, laugh all day. I try to put smiles on folks’ faces and try to help.”
Case in point? Here’s his take on the guardian caps players are wearing over their helmets: “Oh, I can't stand them. It impacts my swag. My game is part of my swag. If I ain't looking the part, I can't feel the part. They have me looking very ugly out there with that big ol' cap on the head.”
YOUNG RECEIVERS. It’s not a good sign that Parris Campbell has missed for straight practices with a groin injury, but that could open the door for a young receiver to step through.
Here are two that have been noticeable this week: Practice-squad holdover Joseph Ngata has been getting some first-team reps and Austin Watkins (no relation to Quez Watkins that I’m aware of) was able to create just enough separation from Josh Jobe in the back of the end zone to be in position to catch a bullet throw from Tanner McKee, who was getting second-team reps in this particular set of team, red-zone drills.
Watkins would have really stood out had been able to haul down a high Kenny Pickett throw on a fourth-and-5 situational drill. It would have been a great catch had Watkins been able to do it.
WEATHER. Such a big part of Tuesday’s storyline was the helter-swelter heat index of over 95 degrees. Wednesday the temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 70 with plenty of cloud cover. It was still on the humid side but nothing like 24 hours earlier.
“Shoot, it's been real now,” said Slay. “Been one of the hardest training camps, by far as an Eagle. We needed to get in better shape, so it's good for us.”
More NFL: Eagles Tough Guy Zack Baun Likely To Start At Linebacker Though Options Are Limited