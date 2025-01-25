Eagles' Jalen Hurts Reveals Possible Change For NFC Championship
After a very long week, there is just one more day to go until the Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Washington Commanders to town for the NFC Championship.
Philadelphia and Washington will take the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon and it should be a doozy. It would be snowy like in the Divisional Round, but it will be cold in Philadelphia.
All week there have been questions about the Eagles' health for the game but luckily, the team is trending in the right direction. It has been worth watching star quarterback Jalen Hurts as he has been dealing with a knee injury. Hurts will play in Sunday's contest, but he revealed that he may end up having to wear a brace to protect his knee, as shared by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on his knee: 'It's been progressing, like coach said.' Asked if he'll wear a brace Sunday, he said, 'I anticipate so,'" Garafolo shared.
This is interesting but not too surprising. Hurts' left knee has been the one that has been bothering him. Hurts went down in the third quarter of the Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams but was able to finish out the game.
Hopefully, Hurts is able to be as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday's game because the Eagles are going to need him. Hurts suffered a concussion the last time these two teams played and was forced to miss time.
