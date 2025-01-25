Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For NFC Championship
It’s the most exciting time of the year across the National Football League but it also is a weird time in the calendar.
For most of the season, games are played on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. With the playoffs kicking off, games were featured on Saturdays as well. While this is the case, the only action this weekend is going to be featured on Sunday.
The AFC and NFC Championship will both be played on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game action can be found on your local FOX television station. Streaming-wise, the game will be found on FOX’s streaming platform, NFL+, and YoutTubeTV based on your streaming packages.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will follow up the action in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and will face off against the No. 6 seed Commanders. The Eagles already have taken down Washington once this season, but also has lost once.
Anything could happen on Sunday, but it is clear that it is going to be an interesting game. It will be played in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field and former Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles is going to be the team’s honorary captain for the game.
It should be a good game, but we are one day away from the action.
