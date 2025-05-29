Eagles' Jalen Hurts Ripped As 'Biggest Weakness'
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to be dominant once again in 2025.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and has a good chunk of the roster back and preparing to defend the title. Luckily, the Eagles still have Jalen Hurts as the team's qurterback, despite some disrespect this offseason.
Hurts is a tough guy to judge for some people because he doesn't always put up prolific passing numbers. The Eagles win games and have done so at an insane clip since Hurts took over as the starter in 2021. But, he still doesn't always get the credit he deserves. Last year, he had 18 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,903 passing yards in 15 games. Those passing numbers aren't super high, but Hurts had a 12-3 record last year.
His passing numbers aren't as prolific as some others in large part because he, and the Eagles' running game overall, is so dominiant. On top of those passing numbers, Hurts also added 630 yards on the ground and 14 rushing touchdowns. If he threw 32 passing touchdowns he likely woudn't get blasted as much as he does, but it's tough to judge dual-threat options, it seems.
For example, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman shared a column with each team's biggest strength, weakness, and X-factor. For the Eagles, the passing game was called the team's biggest weakness.
"Biggest weakness in 2024: Passing game," Chadwick and Wasserman said. "Though their defense and running game were elite, the Eagles' passing attack wasn’t as consistent as it could’ve been last season. Much of that burden falls on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ranked 23rd among qualifiers in PFF passing grade despite an outstanding final two games of the season. The biggest drop-off came in the dropback game, where Hurts posted a 64.6 non-play-action PFF passing grade, tied for 27th in the NFL."
