Eagles Jalen Hurts Stays Poised Despite Turnovers: "You Can See It On His Face"
Jalen Hurts’ turnover problems continue to astound and confound.
The Eagles quarterback threw another interception in Sunday’s 15-12 win over the Saints. Whether you believe it was his fault or that of his intended receiver DeVonta Smith for running the rare imperfect route doesn’t matter. It was still an interception, and he has now thrown at least one in seven straight games dating back to last season.
This one was his second that came in the end zone in just three games this year.
Hurts also lost another fumble in the win. He now has 26 turnovers dating back to the start of last season.
“I have to do a better job protecting the ball,” said Hurts. “I trust my guys to make plays, but I gotta be better with that. The fumble is unacceptable regardless of the circumstances. I want all of those things, and I’ll learn from it and I’ll continue to be the best I can for my team.”
As much as the turnovers are a plague upon his game, what may even be more astounding and confounding is Hurts’ ability to put such negative plays behind him. And not 24 hours after they happen, or two days or week. Like, right away.
“He's the most poised human being I’ve been around my whole life,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “He doesn’t get flustered, never too high, never too low.”
Hurts put both mistakes behind him, as he often does. He went on to have a solid game on Sunday, completing 76 percent of his passes (29-for-38) for 311 yards and a passer rating of 88.8. Imagine how much higher that would be without the interception.
“We’re all going to have turnovers, we’re all going to make mistakes, but that’s part of football,” said Barkley. “It’s how you respond.”
The most important stat was the win. That’s how quarterbacks are measured.
“You’re going to have joyful moments and you’re going to have painful moments,” said Hurts. “You’re going to have things you like in a game and things you don’t like in a game, but in the end it’s about how you respond.”
Does any quarterback respond better to self-inflicted wounds?
“He just comes in the huddle and says everything’s gonna be all right,” said Barkley. “He’s always got that look on his face, like, no need to worry, just keep going at it, keep working, and we’ll be all right.
“You can just see it. He doesn’t even have to say much. You can see it on his face, you can see it on his demeanor. He’s a winner, he’s a gamer and he came up big.”
Nobody is losing faith in a quarterback who tossed 15 picks last year and already has four this season. Nobody, at least, on the team. It is different on the outside, where fans’ frustrations boil over on social media platforms.
In a weird twist, Hurts’ turnovers may be even more galvanizing among his teammates, because they know their quarterback can bounce back from them. They have seen it, been a part of it, and don’t lose faith that he will find a way. He isn’t 36-18 as a starter because he isn’t mentally tough.
“He played his butt off (Sunday),” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Jalen Hurts is a winner. He is a winner. He wins. You tell me when he hasn’t won. He’s a winner. I’m proud of him. I can’t say enough good things about his response. He has the same look on his face the entire game.
“He knows it’s the sum of all the plays that says who you are. Not just one play that everyone is going to talk about. It’s not just one play. It’s the sum of all plays. He’s the quarterback and he is a freaking winner. He won at Alabama. He won at Oklahoma. He’s been winning here over and over and over and over.”
The winning won’t suddenly go away for Hurts, though you hope at some point, the turnovers do.
More NFL: Eagles Will Be Without Emerging Receiver After Shoulder Injury In Win Vs. Saints