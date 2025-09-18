Eagles' Jalen Hurts Takes Accountability For Tepid Passing Game
PHILADELPHIA - For those who’ve been around Jalen Hurts for his entire NFL career, it’s understood that the Super Bowl MVP is very intentional about his messaging.
On Wednesday, the Eagles’ QB1 took control of the narrative surrounding Philadelphia’s less-than-explosive passing game during a 2-0 start to the 2025 season.
The buzzword of the day was “synchronization.”
“I think more importantly, just overall operation, how we function, how we flow. Our synchronization,” Hurts said when asked how the film looked after a net passing yards performance of 94 yards in a 20-17 win at Kansas City on Sunday.
“I take a lot of accountability for a lot of it, and just how we go out there because that’s my job,” Hurts continued. “My job is to go out there and be the general, orchestrate everything, and ultimately make plays.”
The explosive passing plays have been few and far between through 120 minutes of football, although Philadelphia has found ways to win with Hurts playing an efficient, albeit less-than-splashy brand of football.
Critical Self-Scouting
“Given the opportunities that we had, I’m very critical of myself, trying to make the most of what’s given to us,” Hurts said. “There’s definitely some evolution that we can do. There are definitely some things that we can grow in, but I look inward on all of those things.”
Growth is always at the forefront of Hurts’ mindset.
“I want to make the most of the opportunities that we do have. When you’re able to do that, and you win, and you have a lot to learn from, you can be very critical of yourself on that,” he said. “And that’s something that I’ve done.”
In a rare nod to outside voices, Hurts noted that expectations for the reigning Super Bowl champions “are fair.”
“Ultimately, it’s about winning, but we know what we’re capable of,” Hurts admitted. “But given this new season, this new team, and offensive leadership looking differently, you grow into that.
“So we’re confident where we can go.”
The different leadership is offensive coordinator and play-caller Kevin Patullo, who has been a key figure in Hurts’ development since 2021 but is wearing the different hats this season.
“It comes with time,” Hurts said when asked about his chemistry with Patullo by Eagles On SI. “It’s the ultimate deal of how we operate, and I lean back on that. How we operate is important when you talk about that dynamic and that synchronization.
"Being on the same page, so there is no gray. You can’t play this position with some gray.”
Right now there is some gray and the Eagles are still winning. Imagine what it might be when that recedes.
“You look at the standard, you look at yourself in the mirror and say what could I have done better?” said Hurts. “You’re critical of yourself. … There’s taking pride in winning, and there’s taking pride in doing what it takes to win. You’re trying to bring the most out of yourself at all times while chasing this team goal and winning games week by week.”
