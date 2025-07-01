Eagles' Jalen Hurts Turning Heads: 'Close To Inevitable'
It seems like whoever you speak to will have some sort of strong take about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
There are some who claim he's a middle-of-the-pack quarterback with a great supporting cast around him. There are others who say he is among the league's very quarterbacks. Coming off a Super Bowl win and winning the Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player Award is hard to argue against, but some have tried this offseason.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin is on the other end of the spectrum said that Hurts is one of most "underrated" quarterbacks in the league.
"Wait, really? The reigning Super Bowl MVP is underrated? It sure seems like it," Benjamin said. "You won't find anyone who puts up a fight when you mention Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen in lists of elite quarterbacks. Throw Hurts' name in there, however, and all of a sudden you're clawing for your life. But since when did gaudy stats and pretty highlights mean more than, you know, winning games that matter?
"Hurts played more of a background role in the Philadelphia Eagles' historic Super Bowl LIX run, but too many people forget he's now given two championship-caliber performances at that stage. And he's still just 26! He may not be flawless, but he's close to inevitable. 2025 projection: Airs it out more as the Eagles return to the playoffs in their bid to defend the crown."
When people argue against Hurts, the argument typically centers around a lack of prolific passing numbers like someone like Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, but the arguments seem to always neglect Hurts' rushing ability as well as winning games. Hurts' career-high in passing touchdowns is 23, but that doesn't mean that he isn't putting up video game numbers. He just does it differently. In 2023, he had 23 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns for 38 total touchdowns. In 2024, he had 18 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns to just five interceptions in 15 games.
Hurts is a star and Benjamin is correct to say that he's somehow still underrated.
