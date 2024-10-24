Eagles, Jets Shocking Trade Proposal Would Send $10 Million WR To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles could be active ahead of the upcoming National Football League trade deadline.
Philadelphia is looking like a true contender in the NFC despite some early struggles. The Eagles have won two straight games since their bye week, and everything is starting to click. This isn't too shocking as the Eagles have started to get healthier -- specifically on the offensive side of the ball.
With the deadline approaching, speculation is already starting to pick up about who the Eagles could target in a possible deal. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to swing a deal and likely will be aggressive.
FanSided's Colton Edwards put together a list of the top 10 trade candidates with possible landing spots and surprisingly mentioned Philadelphia with New York Jets receiver Mike Williams.
"It doesn't make sense for the Jets to keep Williams after trading for Adams," Edwards said. "By trading Williams, they could give Aaron Rodgers' favorite, Xavier Gipson, more playing time and also free up $10 million as they look to change the outlook of their season. Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles...
"The Philadelphia Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their main receivers, but their trade for Jahan Dotson hasn't had the impact they hoped for. A healthy and big-bodied Williams could come in and take the number three spot."
Philadelphia acquired Dotson before the season, so it would be somewhat surprising to see the Eagles swing a deal of this nature. The Eagles could use a boost on the edge or at safety more than receiver. While this is the case, Williams would help the offense. But a deal shouldn't be considered likely.
