Eagles $5 Million Starter Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly For Titans
We are at a point in the National Football League Season where plenty of chatter is starting to pick up.
We are now entering Week 8, and teams now have a pretty good idea about what their strengths and weaknesses are. The trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5 and some teams already have gotten a head start on making moves ahead of it.
With each passing week, Bleacher Report's scouting department analyzes each team's biggest weaknesses and attempts to find ways to fix them. Bleacher Report gives an option to get right now, next offseason in free agency, and in the next draft each week.
In their latest piece, they predicted that Philadelphia Eagles starting defensive tackle Milton Williams will end up leaving the team next offseason in free agency and end up joining the Tennessee Titans.
"2025 Free Agency: DT Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Titans are obviously early in a rebuild, and the defensive line should be among the top priorities. Jeffery Simmons is a star interior defender, and T'Vondre Sweat is a promising nose tackle prospect, but the Titans don't have many other talents to lean on outside of those two.
"Milton Williams isn't a superstar, but he has been a solid rotational option for the Eagles. If he wants to go somewhere he can take on a bigger role and probably get paid well, the Titans could be the right fit."
He is currently in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract. It's too early to know whether or not the Eagles will want him back in 2025 but it's already clear that he will have suitors.
