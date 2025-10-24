Eagles-Jets Trade Would Revitalize Philly’s Pass Rush
The Philadelphia Eagles have proven over and over again that they are not afraid to take a big swing.
That could mean a big-name signing, like Saquon Barkley. That could mean a big-name trade, like for AJ Brown. Or simply put, it could mean getting creative to improve the roster, like getting Brandon Graham to come out of retirement with the pass rush struggling and Za'Darius Smith retiring.
This issue isn't going away, though, and the injuries aren't helping. As great as it is to have Graham back -- and it is. He's already taking rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell under his wing, for example.. But, it still makes sense to add more and USA Today's Jack McKessy had a "perfect" idea.
"Edge Will McDonald IV: Philadelphia Eagles," McKessy said. "The Eagles are dealing with so many injuries to their edge rushers – Nolan Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Azeez Ojulari – and just saw Za'Darius Smith retire after six weeks. They've even turned to formerly retired 37-year-old Brandon Graham to get some help on the outside of their defensive line.
The Jets pass rusher would be nice to add for Philly
"Their 11 sacks as a team are near the bottom of the league, and things are not looking better given the rash of injuries (and retirements) (and un-retirements of older players). Philadelphia is also 26th in the NFL in run-stop win rate, according to ESPN's metrics."
McKessy made a list of "perfect" landing spots for New York Jets players with their season spiraling out of control. McDonald is a 26-year-old talented pass rusher with two sacks this season and coming off a campaign in which he had 10 1/2 sacks last year. He's also under contract next year and because he was a first-round pick in 2023, there's a fifth-year rookie option that could get picked up for the 2027 season.
McDonald would give the Eagles exactly what they need from the perspective that he's a young, cost-controlled edge rusher who has an extremely high ceiling. The Jets are 0-7 so it's worth calling to see who they would be willing to give up. Philadelphia has plenty of draft capital, but would New York really be willing to let a guy like this go? With a first-year head coach and first-year general manager, it's tough to judge. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey -- the head coach and general manager -- of the Jets didn't draft McDonald and really haven't said much about the trade deadline. But, McDonald is the type of game-changing pass rusher that is worth putting in a call for.
This is a good idea in theory, but right now that is all it is. McDonald absolutely would improve the Eagles' pass rush, but this is just a hypothetical at this point. There's no denying that adding a player like this would change the perception of one of the Eagles' biggest holes, though. Philly should call the Jets as fast as possible, especially if they drop their eighth straight game this weekend.
