Eagles Jordan Davis Preparing For "New Experience"
PHILADELPHIA – All his life he was asked to occupy as many blockers as he could so linebackers and safeties behind him can find the ball and make the tackle without an offensive lineman blocking their way.
When you’re bigger than everybody else from a young age and grow to be 6-6 and close to 350 pounds, that’s the job description – keep linemen away from the next level of the defense.
The Eagles want Jordan Davis to do more than that now, and learning how doesn’t happen overnight. Not after spending decades learning to take up space and munch on blockers. The team wants Davis to learn how to fight through double teams and destroy anyone who dares try to block him one-on-one.
Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is on record from Super Bowl week saying the team wants Davis to learn more pass-rush moves, refine his technique on getting to the quarterback, and become more of a three-down player.
“It's a new experience,” said Davis during OTAs. “Pass rush has never been my forefront of things.”
There’s another side to rushing the passer and that is speed and quickness. For Davis to utilize that side of his game, he needs to get lighter, and he certainly looked slimmer this spring.
“I'm getting into great shape and working hard and understanding the nuances of pass rushing,” he said. “Not even just Clint Hurtt, but Nolan Smith has been teaching me things. When it's just stuff like that, learning stuff from different players and coaches, they want you to be your best at pass rush. They want you. They expect that from you.
“I definitely think that when the season comes around I understand a little bit more and the more we add to the playbook, the sky's the limit. I'm excited about the new opportunity that's presented for me.”
The tangible results, in the form of stats, showed in the playoffs when Davis had two sacks over four games.
“I would say the last seven or eight games, including the playoffs, he played very well down the stretch,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “I think that's carried over into this offseason, and I anticipate it carrying over into the season.”
More NFL: Eagles Cornerback May Be Ready For Graduation After Being Educated In NFL