Eagles Just Weeks Away From Next Controversial Test
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a long offseason but there's been a lot more going on than just roster transactions.
Philadelphia has been at the center of one of the hottest debates in the National Football League: the "Tush Push."
Will the play still be allowed in 2025? Will it get banned? There was chatter and debate around the NFL owners meetings but it lived to see another day as the debate was tabled for another day. Well, The Athletic's Mike Jones gave the latest update on the battle and noted the conversation could get picked back up as soon as May 20th.
"NFL owners, split over whether to outlaw the rugby-style modification of the quarterback sneak introduced by the Eagles, decided to table the decision during league meetings in March," Jones said. "Opponents of the play were expected to spend more time modifying their proposal while additional research was done on potential injury risks. The debate is expected to resume at the next round of owners meetings May 20 and 21 in Minneapolis. There’s a strong possibility the competition committee presents a proposal that would simply outlaw the pushing or pulling of ball carriers anywhere on the field — reviving a rule that was on the books for decades before being removed after the 2004 season because of the challenge in identifying violations on downfield plays.
"People within the league believe such a proposal would have strong support. High-ranking NFL officials want the tush-play removed because they don’t view it as a pure football play. Half of the teams agree for now. But two-thirds must vote in favor of a ban for it to pass. Will opponents of the play be able to swing enough votes later this month?"
The conversation isn't going away anytime soon and the Eagles are two weeks away from the next big test.
