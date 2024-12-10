Eagles Kellen Moore Presser Dominated By One Topic And It Wasn't The Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts this, Jalen Hurts that.
Every question addressed to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during his weekly news conference on Tuesday was about the Eagles quarterback. Check that. There were two about A.J. Brown.
That’s what happens when Brown says the passing game is an issue and Brandon Graham intimates that Hurts and Brown now have a strained relationship, even though Hurts is the godfather to one of Brown’s kids.
There weren't any questions about Sunday’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 10-3 to the Eagles’ 11-2. There was nothing about Steelers defensive hammer T.J. Watt, his 9.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, and who spearheads a defense that is ranked seventh overall in the NFL.
Or a Steelers defense that is the second-hardest one in the league to convert third downs on and are fifth overall in points allowed per game.
That’s what this Hurts, Brown, passing woe situation has become – a total and unnecessary distraction.
The Eagles have two difficult challenges coming up. After Sunday’s visit from the Steelers, the Eagles have to go to Landover, Md., to play a Commanders team they beat earlier in the season, and everyone knows how difficult it is to beat a division opponent twice in the same season, especially one as talented as Washington.
Head coach Nick Sirianni should be taking a bow for having brought the Eagles to a fourth straight trip to the playoffs in all four of his seasons in charge. Instead, he is fighting to keep this disfunction from pushing them off the rails and risking another lost season like last year.
Sirianni and Hurts will meet reporters on Wednesday. Moore was in the crosshairs a day earlier and while he was asked about the passing game and the Hurts and Brown saga, he said a lot but really didn’t say much at all.
Like this, when asked about what he has observed about the relationship between quarterback and receiver: “I think they work each and every day together. It speaks to just how much work these guys put into this thing. Ultimately, everyone's competitive. Everyone wants to help the team in every possible way.
"For players it's usually about their ability to perform and help the team in some capacity in that way. We've got a special group. I think they work really, really well together – A.J., Jalen, Saquon (Barkley), (DeVonta Smith) Smitty, the whole group. When you spend each and every day around the building, you see these guys connecting, working in meetings, after meetings, in practice. We've got a special group, and we're excited about the opportunities we have ahead.”
There are opportunities, yes, but will this distraction prevent the Eagles from finding them?
Time will tell.
