Eagles Kevin Patullo Can Handle Criticism: "He Has Thick Skin"
PHILADELPHIA – Kevin Patullo worked in the shadows for four years with the Eagles. He wasn’t interviewed by the media more than once or twice in that time, and if you asked the most casual of fans, they might have been hard-pressed to name the team’s passing coordinator, the job he held in those four years with Nick Sirianni.
That’s not the case anymore. Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore left to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and now he’s like Norm in the classic TV sitcom, ‘Cheers,’ where everybody knows his name.
As part of his job, Patullo meets with beat writers who cover the team on a weekly basis, so not only do fans know his name, but they know what he looks like now, too.
That’s a good thing if you are calling the shots for an offense that is humming along, piling up points, and first downs. The Eagles aren’t doing any of that, and that makes this 2-0 start they have embarked on feel like a house of cards, ready to topple at any moment – unless they can get more production out of their offense.
"Thick-Skinned" Kevin Patullo Can Handle Criticism
Whatever happens, head coach Nick Sirianni said Patullo can handle being in the fans’ crosshairs, if it come to that.
“He has thick skin,” he said, “and you have to have thick skin. There are things you can control, and you can’t focus on anything else. We know there’s going to be criticism. We know what we signed up for, and I think Kevin’s got a great mindset on that. He always has.”
Heading into Week 3’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles’ offensive numbers aren’t pretty:
-They are 29th in total offense.
-They are 31st in passing offense and Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback in the league without a touchdown pass after two games.
-They are tied for 16th in points per game.
There are some bright spots, such as the record:
-They are seventh in rush offense.
-They are third in third-down percentage, tied for first in fourth-down percentage (thanks tush push), and tied for first in red-zone defense.
Still, the optics for the offense aren’t very good, and Patullo needs to find a way to make it go, especially with the a Rams offense ranked seventh, because the expectation is the Eagles will need to score points to keep pace.
“You want the offense to trend in the right direction and that direction is at the end of the season, that's where you want to peak it out,” said Patullo. “So really, as long as we continue to go through what we're going through and winning games and finding ways to win, at some point during the year, we'll say, 'Oh, we went through that and here's how we fixed that and here's how we solved it.'
“We went through that last year, and we've gone through that before. So, I think it's an important thing that we go through it now rather than later and we continue to trend in the right direction because, ultimately, we have a great coaching staff, we have unbelievable players, and we know we can problem solve it.”
More NFL: Eagles Conditioning Issues: None For Jordan Davis, But There Is For Another DT