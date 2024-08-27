Eagles Land Ex-Chargers All-Pro Cornerback In Surprising Trade Proposal
Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off a trade in the near future?
There surely will be plenty of movement across the National Football League on Tuesday. Teams have just a few more hours now to trim their rosters down to 53 players and that means hundreds of players will get cut across the league and some could even be traded.
One player who was mentioned as a last-second trade candidate was Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II and he was linked to the Philadelphia Eagles by Bleacher Report's Alex Kay.
"Eagles Receive: CB Desmond King II," Kay said. "Texans Receive: 2025 seventh-round pick. Now that the Eagles found a much-needed No. 3 wide receiver by trading for Jahan Dotson, the club can shift focus to the other side of the ball with its next trade. Landing a veteran cornerback would help steady this young unit and provide a proven option to work alongside the two rookies Philadelphia selected in the 2024 draft.
"While the Eagles won't want to give up much to bolster the secondary, trading a Day 3 pick to bring in Desmond King II could benefit the club more than the lost draft selection. King is coming off a decent second stint with the Houston Texans, appearing in seven games while recording 47 tackles, two pass defenses, and a sack. He can also assist on kick and punt returns, giving some extra value to this move. The 29-year-old could be expendable after the Texans drafted Kamari Lassiter in the second round."
A move for King certainly would be surprising at this point. Philadelphia has significantly boosted its secondary and seems to have a surplus of capable cornerbacks at this point. A trade wouldn't be too shocking but should be considered unlikely.
