Eagles Rival Would Give 'Serious Thought' About Snatching Ex-All-Pro
Tuesday will be a difficult day across the National Football League.
Teams will have to finalize rosters by Tuesday afternoon and that means there will be plenty of players cut and traded across the league. Franchises need to make tough decisions and get their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Eagles already have started to make their decisions, but there is a lot more to make before the deadline. The most interesting one to keep an eye on throughout the day on Tuesday will be what the Eagles decide to do with James Bradberry.
Bradberry is entering his third season with Philadelphia. He was an All-Pro in 2022 but struggled in 2023 which is what has led many to speculate that his time with the team could be coming to an end.
If he were to get cut on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell claimed that the San Francisco 49ers "would give serious thought" to bringing him in.
"The Eagles promptly used their top two picks on cornerbacks in April's draft, leading Bradberry to move to safety, an experiment that might not last through the end of training camp. Even though they have already paid Bradberry a $9.6 million option bonus for 2024 and owe only an additional $1.2 million in guaranteed base salary, there are reports Philadelphia could cut him to help them get down to 53 men.
"Logical landing spot: (Pittsburgh Steelers). The 31-year-old Bradberry wouldn't command much more than a conditional draft pick in a trade given those circumstances, but we're talking about a cornerback who was playing at an All-Pro level two years ago. I have to imagine the 49ers would give serious thought to signing him if he hits free agency, but would the Eagles trade him to a conference rival? Philadelphia might prefer to send him to an AFC team such as the Steelers, who have questions in the secondary."
Keep a close eye on Bradberry as team cuts begin to get reported.
More NFL: Former Eagles Star Predicted To One Of Biggest-Name Players Cut