Eagles Land New QB: Full Vikings Trade Details Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing another new quarterback to town.
Philadelphia has been pretty busy in the quarterback room this offseason. Jalen Hurts obviously is the starter, but the team has done a lot of work beyond him. Tanner McKee is the expected No. 2 on the roster right now, but he's a little banged up at the moment. Beyond these two, the Eagles have rookie Kyle McCord and veteran Dorian Thompson-Robinson who came over in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason.
It sounds like the Eagles weren't fully comfortable with the quarterback room beyond Hurts if McKee is hurt and the team responded by going out and acquiring 24-year-old signal-caller Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
What's going on in the Eagles' QB room?
"Trade: Vikings are sending QB Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN sources," Schefter said. "Howell now will join Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee in the Eagles QB room."
Schefter shared the full trade details shortly afterward and noted that the Eagles are sending a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round pick the next year for Howell and a sixth-round pick.
"Trade terms: Minnesota receives 5th in 2026 and a 7th in 2027," Schefter said. "Philly gets QB Sam Howell and a 6th in 2026."
Howell had 21 touchdown passes in 2023 in his first extended action as a member of the Washington Commanders. While this is the case, he also had 21 interceptions. Last year, he was the backup over with the Seattle Seahawks. Shortly after the trade was reported, reports surfaced that former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is joining the Vikings now in place of Howell.
"Vikings reached agreement with Carson Wentz, per source," Schefter said.
This trade for the Eagles brings a player with 20 games of overall experience under his belt, including 18 starts. It also likely is a sign that McKee won't be ready to roll for Week 1, although the team hasn't announced that quite yet. All in all, another quarterback is coming to town behind Hurts.