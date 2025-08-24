Eagles Super Bowl Champion Has Fallen Far
The Minnesota Vikings have a very interesting young quarterback on their hands in JJ McCarthy.
He missed his entire rookie season but will be back in 2025. McCarthy is the team’s starter, but it sounds like the Vikings are at least considering adding more veteran depth. ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported that former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Carson Wentz worked out with the Vikings on Saturday.
"QB Carson Wentz is working out for the Vikings today, per source," Thiry said.
What's next for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz?
Eagles fans certainly are familiar with Wentz. He spent the first five seasons of his National Football League career in Philadelphia after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. There was a time in which he seemed the like the future quarterback for Philadelphia. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and finished third in the AP NFL Most Valuable Player race. That year, Wentz showed the potential he had.
In 13 games, he had 33 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions and led the Eagles to an 11-2 record. He tore his ACL, though, and was replaced by Nick Foles. The rest is history. Wentz returned and played 11 games in 2018, but eventually his time in Philadelphia ended after the 2020 season.
Since then, he has bounced around with stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently the Kansas City Chiefs. Wentz was one the team that lost against Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX this past February.
It's been a somewhat surprising offseason for the former Eagles QB. He's just 32 years old and can still play, but he remains unsigned. The reports surfaced about the Vikings on Saturday. That could be the best location for him. McCarthy is the starter, but there are questions around him after missing the 2024 season. There's weapons all around on that team, including Justin Jefferson. As of writing, he hasn't landed a deal yet. But, could Minnesota be the next stop for him?
More NFL: What They're Saying About Eagles RB Saquon Barkley