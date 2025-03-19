Eagles' Lane Johnson On Leadership: 'Actions Speak A Lot Louder Than What Words Can'
PHILADELPHIA - Lane Johnson is getting lonely.
The Eagles’ start right tackle is officially the last of Philadelphia's legendary "Core Four" after watching Brandon Graham call it a career after 15 seasons on Tuesday.
Graham was a year behind Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox but don’t expect Johnson to follow after the 2025 season.
That’s because the potential future Hall of Famer signed an extension with the Eagles earlier this week, keeping Johnson tethered to Philadelphia through the 2027 season.
Set to turn 35 in May, the 2013 No. 4 overall pick out of Oklahoma has never played a higher level and earned a second Super Bowl ring in February as one of the NFL’s best and most well-regarded offensive linemen.
The Eagles felt that was worth an an additional $30 million in guarantees, per Johnson’s agent Ken Sarnoff.
Set to enter his 13th season in September, if Johnson does get to 2027 he would match B.G.’s 15 years with the franchise.
On Wednesday, Johnson spoke to reporters about his contract extension, a day after he was front and center to help celebrate Graham’s brilliant run.
The first question was about Johnson being the last man standing from the “Core Four.”
“It will be different, even with [Jason] Kelce gone, it will be another piece with BG, same way it was with Fletch [Fletcher Cox],” Johnson said. “The good thing about it is I know if they’re not here in the building they’ll be close by.
“I’m happy for these guys to make a new transition into something else. I’m very happy to be a part of their journey and getting to witness everything they’ve achieved.”
As things stand right now after the first few phases of free agency the Eagles have only four 30-plus players on their roster and one was just signed from the outside, 34-year-old veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett.
As the elder statesman in-house, Johnson stands alone followed by followed by tight end Dallas Goedert and kicker Jake Elliott, who are both 30 with the former being 18 days older than the latter.
Furthermore, there remains talk that the Eagles could move on from Goedert this offseason.
However, Johnson isn’t feeling any added pressure without his three long-time teammates around on a daily basis to help with the leadership load.
“I never saw it as I had to do anything different,” said Johnson. “Just being myself, I think with how I do things. I like to be approachable for anybody and I love having one-on-one conversations with my teammates, getting to know them better.
“Even as far as player development, I think these one-on-one conversations are the way to go. Actions speak a lot louder than what words can. I hope when I come in here every day people can see that I have a routine, that I’m working and training and hopefully elevating my teammates around me to get better and to do the same thing.”
As good as Johnson is, he also realizes he’s closer to the finish line than the starting gun making the goal to pay what he's been given forward.
“When you’re about to turn 35 you tend to reflect a lot, especially in the league,” Johnson admitted. “... I think the culture here has been a certain way for a long time and I felt like I was introduced to something special, and is some aspects we were able to carry on tradition, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of. With new teammates coming in to show them what Philadelphia is all about, what this team’s about, and what it’s like in this building.”
