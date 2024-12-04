Eagles Lane Johnson Says Teammate Should Be All-Pro: "He's Elite"
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni has been consistent with his comments about Lane Johnson from the day he arrived in early 2021. The Eagles head coach called him then, and many times since, the best tackle on the planet.
Well, the Eagles could have the best left tackle in the game, too, with Jordan Mailata. Maybe not right now, but he’s just 27, and, as everyone knows, he came late to the game after being a rugby star in his native Australia through most of his teen years.
Though probably not number one, Mailata is top eight. Heck, maybe top five if you want to be really bold about it, like Johnson was when asked on Wednesday if Jordan is catching up to him as the best tackle in the world.
"Oh yeah, he's coming,” said the Eagles right tackle. “I think he's having one of his best years. I feel like every year he just keeps elevating. And so, yeah, from coming from where he was, not playing any football to the best left tackle in football, I think."
Mailta is 6-8 and generously listed at 365, though he has admitted in the past that he’s closer to 380.
“Such a big body to have to get around; he's a huge dude,” said Sirianni.
His teammates think so much of him that they voted him a captain this season, and there are days you can find him in the back of the locker room, in the last locker on the right, strumming a musical instrument and singing.
Like good friends Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox had a locker side by side for years, so too do good friend Mailata and Landon Dickerson. The two men served as best men at their respective weddings.
“There is a reason Jordan Mailata is a captain of this football team,” said Sirianni. “That's what his teammates think of him to vote him a captain. Man, he's somebody that is just always willing to help other people.
“I think that's what is so cool about Jordan. He's constantly trying to help other people get better. Who knows, maybe there will be coaching in his future. But he's playing really good football.”
Johnson thinks Mailata should be an All-Pro this year.
“I don't think anybody can run block the way he can,” said Johnson. “At his size and his movement skills at that size, nobody can do that. Usually you have guys 370, 365, they can't move. He can do it all.
Other than the hamstring, that's the only thing that can stop him or a (bleeping) gun, that's about the only thing that can stop Jordan Mailata. He's on his way and he knows it. We've all known it. We've seen him progress over the years. But yeah, he's, he's premier, he's elite.”
More NFL: So Much For An Eagles Week 14 "Bye" Week With Improving Panthers Up Next