So Much For An Eagles Week 14 "Bye" Week With Improving Panthers Up Next
PHILADELPHIA – This was supposed to be a bye week for the Eagles, a layup game like Purdue’s 1-11 football team is in the Big 10 this year. Something happened along the way to the Carolina Panthers and this Week 14 matchup will require focus if the Eagles want to win their ninth straight game to make it to 11-2.
The Panthers may be 3-9, but they won twice in November and, while their last two games have been losses, they have played hard and were in it until then. They lost 30-27 to the Chiefs two weeks ago and fell in overtime last week to the Buccaneers, 26-23.
“I think they're playing really good ball the last four weeks,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “The numbers all show it. They're playing really good. I think having the edge rushers back, secondary, really good corners, they're really physical, aggressive guys.
“I think you can tell they're playing well connected naturally because they're getting guys that are playing together now for a number of weeks together, which contributes to guys being on the same page, communicating, playing at a high level. They've played really well.”
It starts with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. It appeared the Panthers were moving away from the first overall pick in 2023, starting Andy Dalton ahead of him. First-year head coach Dave Canales returned to Young after two games and the results have been solid. Young hasn’t thrown an interception in three straight games.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked what improvement he has seen in Young over the past month.
“Just in the full operation of their offense,” he said. “I think they've done a good job of coaching him. They have a really good running back in (Panthers RB Chuba) Hubbard. They feature him. They're running play-action and boots off of that run game. I think they've done a good job in their entire offense of finding out who they are within his quarterback abilities.”
Hubbard was recently given a contract extenions and is having a solid year, good enough to turn former Eagles running back Miles Sanders into nothing more than a spare part. Hubbard has 919 yards this season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with seven touchdowns.
The Panthers still have a ways to go before they can contend in an extremely weak NFC South, where the Falcons and Bucs are tied at the top with a 6-6 record, though Atlanta holds the tiebreaker after sweeping Tampa this season.
The Eagles are more talented and deeper, but if they play down to the level of competition or get caught in a trap game between two of the league’s better teams – the Ravens last week and the Steelers next week - they could be in for a tough game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
