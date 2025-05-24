Eagles LB Identified As Potential Trade Candidate
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent in the linebacker room. Could they end up making a move involving the depth?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine shared a post highlighting each team's biggest needs and trade candidates. For the Eagles, one of the "top trade assets" Ballentine suggested was second-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
"Top Trade Assets: TE Dallas Goedert, EDGE Bryce Huff, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.," Ballentine said. " Cap Space: $25.8 million. The Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect example of how team needs are all relative. Philly has the league's most complete roster and have earned their spot atop our power rankings after the draft.
"Howie Roseman's ability to dominate the draft has been crucial to building this roster. He just seems to find good football players in every class. That's why he's earned the benefit of the doubt even after they lost players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency. Jihaad Campbell was ranked 19th on our big board, but they got him with the 31st pick. Their ability to draft and develop talent leaves them with very few actual holes on their roster."
Trotter was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. He played in all 17 regular season games as as rookie for the Eagles in 2024. Trotter also played in all four playoff games and had one tackle in the Super Bowl. The Eagles have depth at linebacker, especially after drafting Jihaad Campbell. Would it make sense to consider a move?
