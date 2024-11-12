Eagles Left Tackle Likely To Return In NFC East Clash For First Place
PHILADELPHIA – It appears as if Fred Johnson will head to the bench for the Eagles’ Thursday might square-off for first place in the NFC East against the Washington Commanders, earning rave reviews for his four-game work filling in for Jordan Mailata, who wouldn’t say he would return for this game, but all the signs are there.
First, the left tackle was listed as a full participant during Tuesday’s walkthrough practice, though the injury report was only an estimation. Still, he did everything asked of him. Second, the Eagles released tight end Jack Stoll, opening a spot on the 53-man roster.
“I would say the progression of how we treated the injury has been really good,” said Mailata. “I feel I can start moving at a pace now where I can increase my workload every day. If it’s not this game, we have that small bye to get through and that will help as well and prepare for next week for the Rams."
Since Mailata hobbled off with a hamstring injury on Oct. 13 against the Browns, the Eagles have won five in a row, starting with that 20-16 win over Cleveland, and are 7-2 with a half-game lead on the Commanders in the division.
"I just don’t want to be the reason we lose this game because the streak is awesome," he said. "I’m always eager. I’m an eager beaver, but I’m excited that if the opportunity comes this week, I’ll be there, but if it’s not my time, I’ll be there next week.
Three of those games were on the road, and that meant Mailata had to watch the games from home on television, which he did with his wife, Niki Ikahihifo-bender.
“She knows how I am, so she just kind of let me be,” he said. “I’m very emotional. I don’t like watching the games on the couch. That was tough to watch.”
Mailata said he didn’t do much for about two weeks after the injury happened, just taking treatment before ramping up with conditioning work. All the while, he missed not being on the field.
“That was extremely tough,” he said. “I love the team. I love to be out there. I love my job. This is a special opportunity that we have this year to go out there and win a Super Bowl.
“For me, I had to put my ego aside and just deal with the injury first. I think shifting my focus to getting back on the field was probably the number one goal of mine and trying not to feel left out or left behind. So, just focusing on treatment every day really helped me, in hindsight get to where I am today.”
Meanwhile, Johnson will return to being a key reserve. The Eagles didn’t skip a beat with him in the starting lineup.
Mailata said he did some texting with his teammate before and after games and also was in for every meeting and install to help with any questions or terminology Johnson might have had.
“I was texting him money bags before the game, and I was texting him money bags after the game,” said Mailata. “I was telling him you’re loading the back right now. I’m excited for Fred for next year.”
Next year could be elsewhere for Johnson, who is in the final year of his contract.
“Just phenomenal consistency,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore about what Johnson did for the team in Mailata’s four-game absence. “For a guy to pop in there, handle that role change, and to really do it in a really smooth manner. I think he did an excellent job."
