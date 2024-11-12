Eagles Linebacker Rewarding Defensive Coach For His Offseason Vision
PHILADELPHIA – General manager Howie Roseman and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had two different visions on emerging linebacker Zack Baun.
Roseman liked the talent he saw from Baun, so he brought Fangio some tape during the offseason to get his opinion.
“When I evaluate players there’s no check box, things you check off, you just watch the tape, watch the movement patterns, watch the player play,” said Fangio. “Howie brought him up to me first, but he had a vision for him as a backup outside linebacker, special teams’ demon. After I watched it, I said, no, I think he’s an inside linebacker and luckily it hit.”
Baun has given credit to Fangio for having belief in him and no fear putting him on the field after a strong training camp.
“It means a lot,” said Baun. “He had full trust in me and my abilities. I think that really helped me with my transition as well. Everybody wants to be wanted, and everyone wants for someone to have a vision for them and a plan, and he definitely had one and it feels good.”
Baun is making his DC look like a genius, but not for the first time, not for a 66-year-old coach who has been in the business of coaching for 40-plus years.
He leads the team in tackles with 87 and three forced fumbles, including two in the Eagles’ 34-6 blasting of the Dallas Cowboys. Baun has also contributed five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception. His play could land him in the Pro Bowl unless the Eagles are playing in February for a bigger prize.
For a player making $3.5 million on a one-year deal, that is a bargain and has prompted calls from the fan base for Roseman to give him an extension. Baun sees the fans' love and respect on social media.
“I don’t have Twitter, but I see it in my Instagram comments and stuff like that,” he said. “I love the support. It makes me feel good. Makes me know that the fans have my trust and I’m going to do my best to provide for them and give them something to watch.”
With seven games still remaining, he has already done that, and after Sunday’s performance, could be in line for the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. That award is revealed every Wednesday.
More NFL: Eagles Brace For New-Look Commanders And Some Old Friends