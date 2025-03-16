Eagles Legend Addresses Loss Of Mekhi Becton
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately won’t have Mekhi Becton back in town for the 2025 National Football League season.
This is a pretty big loss. Becton landed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, he signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Eagles and did just that. Philadelphia had the best offensive line in football and Becton was a big part of that.
It’s sad to see him go and former Eagles Pro Bowler Seth Joyner discussed the loss and shared that he thinks more work is needed for the Eagles now.
"Good luck to Mekhi Becton," Joyner said. "We all have a ton of confidence in Jeff Stoutland and his mastery at developing OLinmen! This is one I did not want to see getaway! I know they got (Tyler Steen) and traded for (Kenyon Green). But I've got concerns with both! I hope I'm wrong and there's a lot to be done by September 4th! I understand (money-wise) why, but I really loved the #5trenchmen from last year! Go Birds."
Becton was an amazing addition for the Eagles. Howie Roseman struck gold last year by signing him. Becton had the best season of his career and rightfully cashed in this offseason in free agency.
It's been a rollercoaster of an offseason so far with plenty of losses for the Eagles. There's still a lot of time left to make more moves.
How will Philadelphia respond? There's a lot of work to do.