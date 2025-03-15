Eagles Newest Playmaker Shares Perfect Update
The Philadelphia Eagles lost running back Kenneth Gainwell in free agency and responded by signing former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.
Dillon is a very intriguing guy to now have in the organization. He's just 26 years old and had a great run in Green Bay paired with Aaron Jones. Even as the backup in Green Bay, he still had over 600 rushing yards three times. He had five or more touchdowns twice as well. Dillon was solid in the passing game as well.
From 2021 through 2023, he didn't have less than 836 yards from scrimmage in a season and topped 1,100 scrimmage yards in 2021. The Eagles brought him to town despite the fact that he missed the 2024 season due to a neck injury.
He recently spoke to the Philadelphia media and shared that he is all good at this point.
"We’ve met with specialists from the East Coast, West Coast, everywhere, Dillon said. "We're good to go. Got the green light. So I'm excited to get here, play ball and continue to be a part of what's been some dominance in Philly."
Philadelphia is lucky to have Dillon in the mix now. If he can get back to the level of player he was for the Packers, the Eagles' running back room will somehow be even better than it was in 2024. The Eagles obviously have Saquon Barkley who will get the bulk of the work, but Dillon certainly helps.
