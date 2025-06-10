Eagles Legend Drops Heartfelt, Hilarious Message For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a franchise cornerstone this offseason.
This offseason has been one full of turnover for the Eagles. Among all of the moves of the offseason, the one that arguably hurts the most is the loss of defensive end Brandon Graham. He played 15 years in the National Football League all with the Eagles and won two Super Bowls.
Graham retired this offseason and he sent a message to Philadelphia fans on Tuesday on Instagram, while also including a bit of an advertisement for Crooked Tea.
"To the City of Philadelphia: I never imagined this day would come," Graham started. "From the moment I stepped into this city in 2010, I felt the love. You embraced me, pushed me, believed in me -- even when it wasn't easy. Together, we've been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. And through it all, you showed me what it means to be part of something bigger than myself. You wanted me group up -- from a first-round pick trying to find his footing, to a two-time Super Bowl champion living out a dream. You stood by me through injuries, comebacks, and unforgettable moments (you know the one ... strip sack).
"This city made me a man. It made me a husband. It made me a dad. It made me a champion. But after all these years, I've realized it's time for me to move on ... it's time for me to say goodbye. This decision doesn't come easy. I've been going back and forth for a while now. But deep down, I know it's what's best for me, for my body, for my future. So as hard as it is to say ... I'm done. I'm walking away. I'm moving on.
"I'm walking away from the syrupy, artificial-tasting, crash-inducing sugar bombs that call themselves 'hard iced tea.' Because I've got something better now ... Crooked tea - ZERO Sugar. ZERO Cardbs. Organic Rude Tea. Bold flavor ... and did I mention, ZERO SUGAR? Bold. Refreshing. Honest - just like you, Philly.
"Cheers to a new chapter -- and to keeping it real (and a little bit crooked). I'm not walking away from the city. I could never walk away from Philly.