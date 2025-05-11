Eagles Legend Has Message For Cooper DeJean
The Philadelphia Eagles are still riding the high of the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia got its revenge and although the offseason has been full of turnover, it also has been full of celebration and reflection on one of the best seasons in team history. The Eagles dominated en route to their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs and there were plenty of great moments from the campaign and the game overall.
Former Eagles star Brandon Graham recently sat down with "Good Morning Football" to talk about all things Philadelphia and look back at what was a phenomenal campaign. One play that specifically -- and unsurprisingly -- was brought up was young corner Cooper DeJean's memorable Super Bowl interception of Patrick Mahomes that he brought back for a touchdown on his birthday.
Graham shared his message for DeJean.
"Hey, man, Coop, I'm telling you Coop, I already know how you do in practice," Graham said. "In training camp we didn't get to see him much because he got hurt. The work that he put in all year. The stuff that we did together every Monday. I see why it ended the way it did. To see your draft and to know how much you were hurt about going on the second day. I'm so happy they did that because we wouldn't even be talking about this right now you ending up on my team...I'm proud of you man. Just wanted to tell you that. You made history. They are always going to remember you."