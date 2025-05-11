Eagles Landed ‘Absolute Steal,’ Per NFL Analyst
The Philadelphia Eagles added some high-end depth in the 2025 National Football League Draft and Howie Roseman has gotten a lot of praise for the team's performance.
It's been a roller coaster of an offseason with players coming and going but the draft was another good opportunity to fill holes on the roster with cheap, rookie deals. Roseman and the scouting department have thrived in recent years with high-end selections all throughout the draft.
Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba were taken in the first and second rounds this year by the Eagles and have been talked about the most, but A To Z Sports’ Travis May actually called Cameron Williams the "absolute steal" of the draft for Philadelphia.
"The Texas Longhorns sent a stacked class of prospects to the 2025 NFL Draft and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman couldn't help but select two of them. Andrew Mukuba the safety at the end of round two. Cameron Williams at offensive tackle, way late in round six. While Mukuba is the more obvious choice to earn significant snaps rather early given his versatility to plug into a variety of defensive back roles, Cameron Williams looks like an absolute steal at offensive tackle in the sixth round coming off an already impressive Eagles rookie minicamp.
"Cameron Williams, Offensive Tackle Texas. For much of the NFL Draft process it was thought that Cameron Williams would be a day two selection as he ranked inside the top 100 prospects on the consensus board all spring long. In fact, when asked about where he thought he would be drafted, Williams assumed he would be a second or third round pick for sure. However, in true Howie Roseman fashion, the Eagles stole Williams late in the draft after the rest of the league seemingly forgot to draft him."