Eagles Legend Has Message For Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Jalen Hurts doesn't get the credit that he deserves, but he has been a revelation for Philadelphia. The 26-year-old has had a transformative presence with the Eagles. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2020 but made just four starts. In 2021, the reins were fully turned over to him and he's done pretty much nothing but win since.
Hurts has a 45-17 record as a starter since the 2021 season kicked off. In four years he has racked up two Pro Bowl Nods, 131 total touchdowns (79 passing touchdowns to 52 rushing touchdowns), and has led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances including the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hurts is a superstar has plenty of good years ahead of him. The sky is the limit and a fellow team legend shared a message for him in Randall Cunningham, as shared by The Athletic's Zak Keefer.
"As the years passed and old wounds healed, he rarely made it back to Philadelphia for games," Keefer said. "When he did, he’d go in disguise, pulling his hoodie tight and slipping on his sunglasses. He wanted to sit in a suite where he could watch in peace. He didn’t want to sign autographs. He didn’t want to pose for pictures. He didn’t want to relive the past.
"Then, at February’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, he ditched the disguise. No suite. No hoodie. No sunglasses. Instead, the 62-year-old wore a head-to-toe Eagles “Flysuit” with his name and number on the back. For three hours, Randall Cunningham cheered like a Philly diehard while his old team thumped the Chiefs for the franchise’s second Super Bowl. “Greatest game I’ve been to,” he says. A few hours later, he pulled out his phone and fired off a text. 'What I didn’t fulfill,' he wrote to Jalen Hurts, 'I’m fulfilling through you.'"
Cunningham spent 11 years with the Eagles and was a star. He earned three Pro Bowl nods with Philadelphia and was a transformative presence himself.