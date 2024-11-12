Eagles Legend Has Shocking Take On Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Philadelphia Eagles have their biggest game of the season coming up on Thursday against the rival Washington Commanders
Philadelphia currently is in first place in the NFC East with a 7-2 record. The Commanders aren't far behind them, with a 7-3 record of their own. Washington was a dumpster fire last season and finished in last place in the division with a 4-13 record.
The Commanders were so bad that they had the No. 2 pick in the National Football League Draft, and that has completely changed things. Washington selected Jayden Daniels, and he has looked like a superstar in the making.
Daniels has looked so good that Eagles legend Ron Jaworski claimed that he is the best rookie quarterback he has ever seen on 94WIP Sports Radio.
"I don't want to overblow what I am going to say, but I will," Jaworski said. "He's the best rookie QB I have ever seen. I've seen a lot of them...The guy has been absolutely phenomenal."
The fact that Jaworski claimed that Daniels is the best rookie quarterback he's ever seen certainly is surprising and a great compliment. Daniels certainly has changed the perception around the Commanders. So far this season, he has racked up 2,147 passing yards, nine touchdown passes, and just two interceptions. He also has 464 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.
He certainly is playing like an elite starting quarterback and surely will give Philadelphia some troubles this week.
