Eagles Legend Hints At Possible Super Bowl Return
If the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to make it through the NFC playoffs, there is a possibility that they could get a reinforcement back in time for the Super Bowl.
First and foremost, the Eagles need to get through the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round before we can even start to think ahead. The NFC is a gauntlet and it's going to be very difficult. The Eagles should be considered among the top contenders to make a run to the Super Bowl, but there's no reason to get ahead of ourselves yet.
While this is the case, if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, fan-favorite defensive end Brandon Graham hinted that there's a possibility he could return on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"Hey man, anything is possible," Graham said. "I just know that right now I'm just grinding. I'm working one game at a time, I'm like 'c'mon y'all, let's get to this one, let's get through this one. Let's make sure that we work.' To make sure we don't have any hiccups because we do have a great position that we're in. Great team. Man, we just have to make sure that we don't go out there searching for plays. Let them plays come to you and let's do it together."
If the Eagles were to make a deep run, having Graham back would be a great lift on the field as he had 3.5 sacks and 20 tackles in 11 games. But, on top of that, he would also provide an emotional edge for the team. He has hinted that this is his last season. If he could return for one more game, the Eagles certainly would want to win for him.