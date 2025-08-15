Eagles Legend Hints Retirement On 1 Condition
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and have a realistic shot at going back-to-back this year.
That's obviously rare and easier said than done. But, the Eagles have pretty much the same exact offense returning and arguably a better defense. That's a hot take and one that could be met with opposition. It's tough losing guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. But, the Eagles added more in Jihaad Campbell -- who has been compared to Micah Parsons throughout camp -- as well as guys like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari. They are legit difference-making pass rushers when healthy.
In the secondary, it was tough to lose CJ Gardner-Johnson, but Andrew Mukuba is someone who has already flashed his lofy potential. All in all, the defense is cheap and has a chance to be just as good if not better.
The vibes are high in Philadelphia right now.
This Eagles team is loaded and the core has been together for a while at this point. That could at least somewhat change if the Eagles were to win the Super Bowl, though.
Eagles legend hints that 2025 could be his last year with another Super Bowl ring
"If we win it all this year, hey I could be done this year," Eagles star Lane Johnson said on 'Bussin' With The Boys.' "That's how I feel. There's obviously football and the career is fun. You're getting to live a life that was everything you worked for. You're getting to enjoy now...I'm definitely looking the next couple of years. I signed for two so really this and next and really evaluate it. But, if we win it all this year, it could be the last hurrah."
The Eagles have been fortunate to have Johnson on the offensive line over the last 12 seasons. He re-upped with the Eagles this offseason and looks like he still has a lot left in the tank, but he is also 35 years old playing arguably the most grueling position on the football field. It's not shocking he's thinking about the end. It would be a pretty good way to go out with back-to-back Super Bowl rings. There's a long season ahead and it will be interesting to see how the the Eagles can respond.
More NFL: Shedeur Sanders Vs. Eagles? Latest On Browns Rookie QB