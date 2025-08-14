Shedeur Sanders Vs. Eagles? Latest On Browns Rookie QB
The Philadelphia Eagles have one preseason game under their belt and are about to hit the field for their second this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia's first preseason game went well against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tanner McKee was the star of the show. He went 20-of-25 passing for 252 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown as well. Cincinnati rolled with starters in the game too, which Philadelphia's overall performance even more impressive.
The Eagles are gearing up for their second game of the preseason and it had the makings to be even more interesting than the first one. For Philadelphia, there is some things to look out for, but the roster overall is pretty set and in a good place. The Eagles surely have questions at safety and on the edge, but for the most part, we know who will take the field in Week 1.
The Browns, on the other hand, don't have that luxury. The Browns have a four-way quarterback competition going on, including one of the most polarizing and talked about prospects in recent memory in Shedeur Sanders.
He has said and done everything right since joining Cleveland. He even waited around and had a one-on-one with Jalen Hurts this week.
"I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation," Hurts said. "He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there, I said earlier, giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things."
Unfortunately, though, things aren't looking good for him to face off against the Eagles.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Sanders currently is being treated as day-to-day.
"We’re going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day," Stefanski said.
Sanders got plenty of love on Thursday but Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot also said that Sanders is going to be "out for a bit."
As of writing, Sanders hasn't been ruled out for the game vs. the Eagles but it seems unlikely that he will be ready to roll. There was a time during the NFL Draft that it seemed like the Eagles could get Sanders before the Browns swooped in and got him. It seems like Eagles fans are going to have to wait a bit to see him actually hit the field against Philadelphia during a real game.
