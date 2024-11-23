Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Makes Bold Statement On Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles lost one legend this past offseason but landed another superstar.
Philadelphia seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce hung up his cleats and announced his retirement after 13 years with the Eagles and a Super Bowl win. He has been all over the media since retiring ranging from Monday Night Football coverage, a soon-to-begin late-night show, and of course his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Travis.
The Eagles are 8-2 and one of the hottest teams in football after taking down the Washington Commanders last week. Philadelphia has won six straight games and the addition of star running back Saquon Barkley certainly is a big reason why.
Barkley has been not only one of the top players for the Eagles this season, but one of the most impactful players in football overall. So far this season, he has 1,137 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 210 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
He has completely taken the Eagles' offense to another level and Kelce thinks he should be in the Most Valuable Player Award running and said he's doing things he's never seen before.
"Saquon is so good, man," Kelce said. "The speed and jumping over people, he's got such good vision. He makes so many plays and makes reads that I've never seen or played with a guy make...There can absolutely be a case made for Saquon Barkley this year (about the MVP award) in the way he's playing and how he has elevated the offense.
"He has made the offense and the team so much better. I think it's a very good argument that he is the most valuable component of a team this season. We'll see how the rest of the season goes. There's a lot of people saying because of the Tush Push he's missing out on a lot of touchdowns. Anybody that's taking touchdowns away from Saquon Barkley that's making him less valuable, I think shouldn't even be allowed to choose who an MVP is. The dude is being dominant.
Hopefully, Barkley can continue to shine for Philadelphia.
More NFL: Eagles Could Pursue Pro-Bowl WR Due To DeVonta Smith Injury