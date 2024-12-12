Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Raves About Philly Rookie Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great position right now.
We are somehow now in Week 15 of the 2024 National Football League regular season. Philadelphia is 11-2 with four games to go. There's a real chance the Eagles could win out and finish the season at 15-2. Even if that doesn't end up happening, the Eagles are in a fantastic spot and are one of the top contenders in the NFC.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce joined 94WIP SportsRadio on Thursday and broke down how different last year's and this year's squads are and shouted out both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell in the process.
"There was a lot of reasons why last year collapsed and I just don't think that it is even a comparable situation," Kelce said as transcribed by 94WIP SportsRadio's Andrew Porter. "Last year we had the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL. Offensively we were struggling too. It was really a compound of so many things going wrong, we tried to switch coordinators halfway through a season. It just feels like both—the offense has an identity, at least right now.
"It never really felt like we had that last year. We were kind of always trying to figure that out. Defensively, they're playing lights out. I mean they've really turned a corner really ever since that Tampa game early in the year. Cooper DeJean, there's a lot of young guys—Quintoanamo Bay. They're really playing at a high level. To me it's not even comparable. I think this team has proven that they're a legitimate contender."
Both Mitchell and DeJean certainly are a big reason why the Eagles' defense has been better this year. The Eagles struggled in the secondary last season but have allowed the third-fewest passing yards this season at 2,607.
The Eagles have a bright future and certainly made the right choices selecting Mitchell and DeJean.
