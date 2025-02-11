Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Reveals Honest Thoughts On Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles overcame all odds to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia finished with the No. 2 seed in the NFC but it took awhile for many NFL pundits to take the team seriously. The Eagles bounced back from a tough start early on in the season and now have won the team's second title in team history.
The Eagles faced off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and it certainly must've been an odd experience for team legend Jason Kelce. He spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl title with the team. He also was a part of the team that lost against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago. Plus, on top of all of that, his brother Travis has spent his entire career with the Chiefs and his future is up in the air now.
He took to social media on Tuesday and shared his honest thoughts on the game.
"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever," Kelce said. "That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest.
"I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career..."
Throughout his post, Kelce shared his love for the Eagles and his brother Travis and the conflicting feelings the Super Bowl brought, especially being a year removed from his own playing career. Philadelphia certainly loved having Kelce, it would've been great if he was still with the team in Super Bowl LIX.
