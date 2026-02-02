Former Eagles LB Reacts to Vic Fangio Retirement Rumors

It was an interesting weekend for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter went on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic on Jan. 28 and teased a big, non-offensive coordinator story that could drop for the franchise. Unsurprisingly, this sparked interest around the league and plenty of rumors and speculation. One theory that was tossed out there was that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could retire.

On Sunday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reported that there was in fact a "big scare" involving Fangio potentially retiring from the National Football League. But Kempski also reported that Fangio was "convinced" by the team to stay for one more season, although there is wiggle room for him to make a decision. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also reported that things have been "leaning to the positive" in regard to Fangio sticking around.

Will Vic Fangio return for another season?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If Fangio were to walk away, the Eagles would have massive shoes to fill. Former Eagles linebacker and current National Football League commentator Emmanuel Acho weighed in on Fangio's impact on the franchise and called him the "secret weapon" for the franchise on "Speakeasy" and suggested that the team's postseason success could go out the door if he walks.

"Vic Fangio was the secret weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles. If Vic Fangio is gone, the Eagles' postseason success is gone. Amidst all the chaos of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, whether it's Jalen Hurts underperforming, Saquon Barkley and the offensive line not getting going, A.J. Brown's turmoil and be disgruntled in the locker room. The defense has no ego, has no issues, has not flaws really as it pertains to the entirety of a season.

"They just shut up, go out there, and play football at an entirely, extremely high level. Not to mention, Vic Fangio has gotten the best out of players we didn't know how great they were going to be. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo, overlooked, turned into an All-Pro. Cooper DeJean, Iowa, white cornerback huh? Turns into an All-Pro. Jaelan Phillips who Vic Fangio said let me get him. Jordan Davis has turned it on for Vic Fangio these last two years. If the Eagles lose Vic Fangio, the Eagles lose the long-term success because we have had defensive coordinators prior, but there was not a Super Bowl that was won until Vic Fangio showed up."

Acho isn't wrong about Fangio's impact on the franchise, although he isn't the only defensive coordinator who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator in Super Bowl LII.

Comments like these, though, show the perception of Fangio around the league. He's respected and has had success leading this defense. The Eagles would be in a tough spot if he were to leave. But don't give up hope yet, Eagles fans. There has been doom and gloom chatter about Fangio, but Kempski and Garafolo both reported that things were trending positively.

