Eagles Legend Just Found New Opportunity In Retirement
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a legend for the second straight offseason after Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles won the Super Bowl and in the aftermath lost longtime defensive end Brandon Graham as he announced his retirement after 15 years in the National Football League. Graham has been popping up throughout the offseason after announcing his retirement in various media appearances. It sounds like that is going to be a consistent theme throughout the 2025 NFL season as well.
Rob Tornoe of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Graham is joining the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football."
The former Eagles star has found his next home after announcing his retirement
"Brandon Graham is poised to be the Eagles next national TV star," Tornoe said. "Graham, the trash-talking Super Bowl champ who retired in March after 15 seasons with the Birds, is joining the NFL Network’s 'Good Morning Football' as a guest analyst throughout the season, the Inquirer has learned.
"His first appearance on the show will be Wednesday, Sept. 3, and he’s expected to appear frequently on the popular morning show throughout the season. 'Good Morning Football' will film from NFL Films headquarters in Mount Laurel, N.J., next week leading up to Thursday’s season opener between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Graham will join the show remotely."
This is great news if you're an Eagles fan. Graham was made for the spotlight and even as a player popped up left and right in the media world. Like fellow team legend, Jason Kelce, before him, now Graham will head right into his next career shortly after retirement.
Last year, Kelce retired and immediately went into broadcasting. Plus, his podcast with his brother, Travis, "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" is a massive entity in itself. All of this is to say you haven't seen the last of Graham on your television screens, although he no longer will be wearing an Eagles jersey. Even with that being the case, you're probably not going to see someone defend Philadelphia more on television than Graham in his new gig.