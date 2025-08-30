Making Sense Of Eagles Contract Extension Rumors
The Philadelphia Eagles have proven time and time again that they aren't afraid to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
Take a look at the current roster and you'll see examples of this idea left and right. The most recent surely is Saquon Barkley. The Eagles signed Barkley to a deal last year and just one year later inked him to a contract extension. Jalen Hurts is another guy the Eagles invested in early along with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Cam Jurgens among others. There are plenty more as well.
Throughout the offseason, there has been chatter about who could be the next guy to land an extension. Safety Reed Blankenship has been someone that has been chatted about a lot. The Eagles' safety room has had questions throughout the offseason. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away. Blankenship is the only clear answer for the Eagles right now. Rookie Andrew Mukuba seems like the obvious answer to start alongside him, but we'll see how that works out.
No matter what, the Eagles know what they have in Blankenship. But, he'll be a free agent after the season. Will the Eagles give him a new deal ahead of that? Speculation and rumors have been building on social media.
Will the Eagles get another extension done this offseason?
One post that picked up steam was from Phil Stiefel of "Trending in the AM"
"A source told me just now that Reed Blankenship is getting an extension," Stiefel said. "Reed will be staying in Philly past 2025. Source does not know contract details, but it's getting finalized very soon. (First time I ever got to legit say this)."
As of writing, this cannot be confirmed. Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com responded and said: "Last I heard several weeks ago is that the Eagles and Reed Blankenship did not have any contract extension talks at that point," DiBona said. "But Blankenship did quietly change agents."
Extending Blankenship would make a lot of sense. There's a lot of noise out there on social media, but as of right now, nothing can be confirmed. That doesn't mean that the Eagles can't -- or won't -- get a deal done, but we still have to wait on that.
