Eagles Legend May Have Slipped Up When Discussing Super Bowl Status
Will the Philadelphia Eagles get a team legend back for the Super Bowl?
It certainly has been trending in the direction that defensive end Brandon Graham could end up making a surprising return for the Super Bowl. He suffered a serious triceps injury in November and has been on the shelf ever since.
Before going down with his injury, he looked rejuvenated. Graham had 3.5 sacks and 20 tackles, both of which were his most since 2022. He reached these numbers in just 11 games before the injury sidelined him.
Graham has played coy in recent weeks when asked about a potential Super Bowl return. For weeks, his answer was some variation of "we'll see." Now, the Super Bowl is just days away and the team recently opened the 21-day practice window for him to return to the field.
The 15-year NFL veteran participated in some practice time last week and it certainly seemed like he would make a return. While this is the case, there has been no definitive answer yet. But, he may have slipped up and gave one on Monday at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night, as shared by The Athletic's Larry Holder, Brooks Kubena, and Zack Rosenblatt.
“I’m feeling good," Graham said. "I’m feeling real good. I’m excited, man, to be able to play in this game...
"I’m feeling good right now. Practice starts on Wednesday and then if we’re a go every day, then we’ll see. The first two days last week I practiced went really good. I just have to make sure I keep stacking the days."
Nothing is guaranteed until the team makes an announcement, but it certainly does seem like things are trending in the direction for the Eagles to one of the team's vocal leaders back.
