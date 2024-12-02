Eagles Legend Raves About Breakout Star, 'Super Bowl Defense'
The Philadelphia Eagles look like a team that seriously could make a deep run in the playoffs this year.
Philadelphia not only is winning games left and right, but it has taken down some seriously tough matchups this year. The Eagles faced off against another team that has Super Bowl hopes on Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens and came away with a 24-19 win.
Baltimore has one of the best defenses in football and yet Saquon Barkley still had over 100 yards in the game. The Ravens' offense has been dynamic this year, but the Eagles held them under 20 points for just the second time this season.
The Eagles started slowly, but everything clicked afterward. All in all, it was a good night to be an Eagles' fan.
Philadelphia's defense has been phenomenal this season and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of breakout star Zack Baun. He continues to find ways to impact the game and on Sunday had 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, a half-sack, and one forced fumble.
He has been fantastic all season so far and Eagles legend LeSean McCoy took to social media to rave about him and the defense.
"Seriously Zach Baun does all the small things that make us a Super Bowl defense," McCoy posted.
He's not wrong. Baun has been amazing this season. The Eagles made the right move by bringing him in this past offseason but they will need to find a way to keep him around.
