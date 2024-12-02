Eagles' Nick Sirianni Joins Bill Belichick After Historic Start
There was a time when it seemed like the sky was falling in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Eagles began the season 2-2 and entered into its Week 5 bye week with some serious questions. Philadelphia certainly has answered them all ever since.
Philadelphia has won eight straight games after taking down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon and now is sitting pretty at 10-2 atop the NFC East standings. The Eagles have some space at the top of the division as the second-place Washington Commanders currently have an 8-5 record.
Things have completely turned around for the Eagles. Philadelphia got a little healthier, which certainly helped. There was a time earlier this season when the biggest talking point in football media was the future of head coach Nick Sirianni. Would he be fired? Could someone like New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick come in and replace him?
He got absolutely bashed in the media, but things have changed and now the team is looking once again like a Super Bowl contender and he is a big reason why. Whether or not people agree with every decision he makes, he is a winner. He currently ranks fifth all-time in winning percentage by a head coach in National Football League history. He's ahead of guys like Don Shula, Andy Reid, and even Belichick.
The Eagles just continue to find ways to win games and they made a little bit of history after the win over the Ravens. Philadelphia is 10-2 or better for the third straight year which puts Sirianni in some pretty impressive company, as shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
"The Eagles are 10-2 or better for a 3rd straight season for the first time in franchise history," Clark said. "Only seven other coaches have done that three straight years: Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, Mike Shanahan, Mike Ditka, John Madden, (and) Curly Lambeau."
There always is going to be chatter, but keeping Sirianni surely was the right choice.
More NFL: Eagles 2024 Playoff Picture Before Week 13 Game Vs. Ravens