Here's When Insider Predicts Eagles' DeVonta Smith Will Return
The Philadelphia Eagles have been without the services of one of their top playmakers over the last two weeks but it sounds like that may not be the case for much longer.
Eagles star receiver DeVonta Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the last few weeks. It impacted his practice participation ahead of the team's clash against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14.
He was able to play against Washington and recorded four receptions for 29 yards. The hamstring injury forced him to miss each of the team's last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, though.
Luckily, he has been making progress in his recovery and ESPN's Adam Schefter predicted that he will be back for Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Carolina Panthers while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I think DeVonta Smith will be back this week because he was close to playing yesterday in the game and it just felt like they were erring to the side of caution," Schefter said. "But, to me, DeVonta is the closest one to getting back."
This is great news. Philadelphia is 10-2 and firmly at the top of the NFC East right now. The Eagles are behind the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and getting Smith back on the field only will help them down the stretch in their pursuit of a playoff bye.
