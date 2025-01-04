One Big Move For Eagles Due To Jalen Hurts Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles should be eyeing the quarterback position very closely right now.
Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and hasn't fully made it through the National Football League's concussion protocol yet.
Hurts likely wouldn't have played in Week 18 anyway because the Eagles are resting starters, but it still is interesting that he hasn't made it through the protocol yet. The Eagles are going to have a tough matchup in the playoffs next week against either the Commanders or Green Bay Packers and if they don't have Hurts ready to go, that would be devastating for the team's Super Bowl chances.
If the Eagles have any concern at all about Hurts right now, they should be looking for alternative options to help in the short term. One player who could be an intriguing pickup is former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones.
New York and Jones went in a different direction this season and he has been on the Vikings practice squad since. There has been some chatter that the Vikings could bring him up to the active roster. But, if he remains on the practice squad, the Eagles technically could sign him off of it if they added him to the active roster.
Teams have the ability to sign players off other team's practice squads if they go to the 53-man active roster.
At this point, Jones would be the best available option if the Eagles wanted to make another move. It doesn't seem likely, but if the Eagles have any concern about Hurts, they should do something.