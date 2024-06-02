Eagles Linked to Ex-Jaguars Superstar To Provide Major Defensive Boost
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have one of the best constructed rosters in football but there still some room for growth with free agency expected to pick back up.
There still are some intriguing free agents available and the Eagles have the cap space needed to make a significant move. Philadelphia already has had a successful offseason but some have speculated that another move to bolster the defense could make some sense.
It's unclear if the Eagles agree and are planning to make another move, but they were linked to six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell by Bleacher Report's David Kenyon.
"Fletcher Cox leaves a massive void in the trenches, and the absence of his leadership cannot be discounted," Kenyon said. "Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are hugely talented, but nobody on Philly's defensive line has played more than three seasons in the NFL.
"Play some hero music, if you'd like: This sounds like a job for Calais Campbell. Not only does Campbell offer 16 years of experience and a heap of respect, but he can align at the end or tackle. He just recorded 56 tackles with 6.5 sacks on the Atlanta Falcons last year. Even if Campbell specifically isn't the solution, Philly would be wise to spend a portion of its $23.2 million on a veteran lineman."
Philadelphia could afford to make a move and Campbell is a future Hall of Famer who could give the franchise a major boost. He played his best football as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars but has shined elsewhere as well. Campbell may now be 37 years old, but he showed last season that he has plenty left in the tank with the Atlanta Falcons.
This isn't the first time Campbell has been mentioned as an option for Philadelphia and likely won't be the last.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Ex-Bears Star To Add More Firepower In Free Agency