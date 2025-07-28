Eagles Linked To Ex-Patriots, Ravens Pro Bowler
Training camp has hit its second week and there's still plenty of talent on the board looking for opportunities ahead of the 2025 National Football League season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have enough cap space to make a move if they really wanted to. Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need to. The Eagles' roster looks sound and ready to compete. At this point, it doesn't make too much sense to shake anything up, unless injuries start popping up. While this is the case, the Eagles have over $30 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
Some will surely need to be saved for the practice squad, but that's a pretty healthy amount of cap if the Eagles do want to make any moves. If they do, FanSided's Nick Halden speculated four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon as a fit.
"Eagles should sign struggling pass rusher Matthew Judon," Halden said. "Judon's free agency search has continued after an underwhelming season in Atlanta. He wasn't the pass-rush fix the Falcons were hoping to find, and his production and effort both took a clear step back. Before the 2024 season, though, anytime the veteran was on the field, double-digit sacks were the expectation.
"Judon's time with New England established the veteran as one of the more consistent pass-rushing options in the league. While he was never a star or among the league's best dominating options, there was a level of reliable production. He's amassed 72.0 sacks, 276 solo tackles, and 19 broken-up passes in 131 career games."
This is a good idea -- and one I have suggested as well in the past. Judon was a superstar with the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before an injury slowed him down in New England. He returned to the field with a bit of rust last year with the Atlanta Falcons, but could very well help a team in 2025.
Philadelphia makes sense for Judon on paper, but also it could make sense to pocket the cap space as the Eagles are going to have some massive financial decisions to make after the season, like a potential Jalen Carter extension.
